Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Short Interest Update

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,244,100 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 4,160,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, Director Luis Machuca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $167,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,388.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David F. Shotwell sold 7,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $120,790.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,886.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth $1,127,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 160,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth $2,661,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 199,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 107,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter worth $7,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ opened at $17.53 on Friday. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $348.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

