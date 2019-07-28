UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

UCB stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.10. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 732. UCB has a 52 week low of $76.66 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.06.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

