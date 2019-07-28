UBS Group Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $390.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $370.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a top pick rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ULTA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YY from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $353.39.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $353.88. 497,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,619. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.20. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $224.43 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total transaction of $708,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.02, for a total value of $137,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,229.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,715 shares of company stock valued at $958,441 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 10,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

