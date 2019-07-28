UBS Group Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €12.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UCG. Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.06 ($17.51).

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

