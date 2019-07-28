UBS Group Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €52.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Micro Focus International from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FOX from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Edison International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €55.63 ($64.68).

ETR:DAI opened at €48.38 ($56.25) on Wednesday. Daimler has a 1 year low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a 1 year high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion and a PE ratio of 7.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

