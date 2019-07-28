U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 947,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,978 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $49,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 56.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $248,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Shares of USB traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.38. 6,396,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,228,599. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.36. The company has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $57.48.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

