Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Short Interest Update

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,790,800 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 7,734,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 826,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 16.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ TYME opened at $1.15 on Friday. Tyme Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $128.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Carberry acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,450. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

