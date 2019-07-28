TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut YY from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $12.00 target price on Century Casinos and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.96. 48,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,316. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. TTEC has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $48.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $394.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.90 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTEC news, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $27,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,306.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,067 shares of company stock worth $2,379,993. Insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in TTEC in the first quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 481.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TTEC by 513.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in TTEC by 322.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.