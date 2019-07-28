TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Update

TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of TSRI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64. TSR has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $8.60.
TSR Company Profile
