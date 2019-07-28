TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Update

TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TSRI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64. TSR has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

