Truegame (TGAME) Price Tops $0.0051

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Truegame has a market cap of $423,388.00 and approximately $46,584.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Livecoin. Over the last week, Truegame has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00290163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.60 or 0.01520431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00117755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00023209 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

