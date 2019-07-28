Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Down 39.9% This Week

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $224,896.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00038235 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005236 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00130128 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005467 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000615 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00048247 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000624 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 590,241,066 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

