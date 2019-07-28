Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Tristate Capital has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $618.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.90.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $43.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tristate Capital will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James J. Dolan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $98,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf sold 2,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $46,348.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,203.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $625,250 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSC. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 56,633.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 407.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

