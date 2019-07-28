Triggers (TRIG) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.75 Million

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last seven days, Triggers has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Triggers has a market cap of $3.75 million and $34,590.00 worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Triggers token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00290234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.63 or 0.01554903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00119295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023447 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Triggers Profile

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe . Triggers’ official message board is blog.blocksafe.network . The official website for Triggers is www.blocksafefoundation.com

Triggers Token Trading

Triggers can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triggers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Triggers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Triggers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

