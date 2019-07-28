Triad Investment Management Has $2.35 Million Stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO)

Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,494 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. Diamond Offshore Drilling comprises 2.4% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Triad Investment Management owned 0.19% of Diamond Offshore Drilling worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $170,000.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DO. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. HSBC set a $12.00 price target on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Diamond Offshore Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.74.

DO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.91. 1,411,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,798. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $20.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.41.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.90 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.