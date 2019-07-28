Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $113.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $91.62 and a one year high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

