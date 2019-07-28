Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,639,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,189,000 after acquiring an additional 83,514 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,355,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,894,000 after acquiring an additional 76,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,347,000 after acquiring an additional 335,835 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Clorox by 28.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,771,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,204,000 after acquiring an additional 391,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $175,485,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $166.33 on Friday. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $167.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.89.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.03). Clorox had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 108.82%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on Establishment Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $3,215,086.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at $771,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

