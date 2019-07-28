Travala Price Down 18.5% Over Last Week (AVA)

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last seven days, Travala has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Travala token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00003180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Kucoin. Travala has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and $18,922.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $578.76 or 0.05995373 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00048152 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000197 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001206 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Travala Profile

Travala (CRYPTO:AVA) is a token. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,091,443 tokens. Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Travala is medium.com/@travala . Travala’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Travala

Travala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala using one of the exchanges listed above.

