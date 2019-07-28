Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.65-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.4-8.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.45 billion.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.41. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $75.84 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $106.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amyris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.44.

In related news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 32,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $3,422,440.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,883,072.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Ordus sold 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,659.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,943 shares of company stock worth $8,322,943. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

