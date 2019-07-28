Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.65-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.4-8.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.45 billion.
Shares of TSCO stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.41. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $75.84 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.
In related news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 32,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $3,422,440.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,883,072.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Ordus sold 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,659.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,943 shares of company stock worth $8,322,943. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Featured Article: What is an SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.