Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

“We are raising our Q3/Q4 comp estimates slightly (to +3.6%/+3.3%), and see upside opportunities across our model from: 1) loyalty, branded credit card, and early stage consumer insights; 2) inflation and effective price mgmt. initiatives (a comp/margin benefit); and 3) SG&A tailwinds, as 2H laps higher freight, incentive comp and DC headwinds, while beginning to realize profit improvement plan initiatives. While shares are trading 2% below a 52-week high and valuation has expanded (22x NTM P/E), we see more room for upward EPS revisions from a 2H margin inflection, and we continue to favor TSCO’s defensive, staples-like characteristics, longer-term growth levers, and attractive sales/profit algorithm. Reiterate Outperform.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub cut Amyris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.44.

TSCO stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.41. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $75.84 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John P. Ordus sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,659.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 32,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $3,422,440.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,883,072.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,943 shares of company stock worth $8,322,943. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.2% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 45,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.