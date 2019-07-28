Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.9% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 331 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.29.

Visa stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,056,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,614,129. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $183.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.24. The company has a market capitalization of $366.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.