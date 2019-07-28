Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Toshiba stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. Toshiba has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

