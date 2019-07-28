Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.
Toshiba stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. Toshiba has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About Toshiba
Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.