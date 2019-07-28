Tompkins Financial Corp Trims Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

HYG traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.17. 8,512,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,932,797. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.82.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

