Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 70 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. lifted its position in Chubb by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 21,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.45.

Chubb stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.97. 1,639,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.06. The company has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.19.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

In related news, insider Philip V. Bancroft sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.77, for a total value of $7,438,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,298,689.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 215,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total transaction of $32,097,048.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,730 shares in the company, valued at $149,246,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,146 shares of company stock worth $50,781,622 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.