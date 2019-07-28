Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GD traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.73. 1,745,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $143.87 and a 1 year high of $207.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.71.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

