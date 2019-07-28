Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 1,519 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 1.0% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Luxfer from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $24.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,221. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.22 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,098 shares of company stock valued at $14,483,420 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.