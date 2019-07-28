Tompkins Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $4.24 on Friday, reaching $252.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,362,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,539. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $240.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 6,430 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,540.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,461.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,158,720 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. ValuEngine downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

