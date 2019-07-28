TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ:TMSR) Short Interest Update

TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ:TMSR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the June 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of TMSR traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48. TMSR has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

Get TMSR alerts:

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.27 million during the quarter. TMSR had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for TMSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.