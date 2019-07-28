Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,145,500 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the June 15th total of 1,349,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 667,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Timken stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.00. 803,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,521. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.86. Timken has a 52 week low of $33.98 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Timken had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $979.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Timken will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.60.

In other news, insider Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $123,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $74,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 13,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $669,707.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,969.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Timken by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Timken in the second quarter worth $138,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the second quarter worth $208,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Timken in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Timken in the second quarter worth $231,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

