THETA Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.48 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One THETA token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001322 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX, Bithumb, Gate.io and Binance. THETA has a market capitalization of $109.73 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THETA has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $574.65 or 0.06026652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00047920 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000208 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001286 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit, Fatbtc, DDEX, Coinbit, Huobi, Gate.io, Bithumb, OKEx, Binance, WazirX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

