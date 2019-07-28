Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Reduced by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.6% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,094,013,000 after purchasing an additional 422,625 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $6,625,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.55.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.38 on Friday, reaching $287.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,728. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.34 and a 1 year high of $305.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total value of $13,855,298.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,562,149.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,488 shares of company stock worth $14,600,474 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

