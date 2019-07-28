The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Short Interest Down 16.9% in July

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,900 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 984,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,142. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $549.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $46,151.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,895,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $158,552.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,216 shares in the company, valued at $11,868,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,547 shares of company stock worth $242,252 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,338 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 154,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,039,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

