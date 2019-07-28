Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Oppenheimer

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

TXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.74.

TXN traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.16. 5,282,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,656,587. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $129.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.19. The company has a market cap of $120.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

In related news, insider Bing Xie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $2,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 76,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $9,016,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,876,858.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 879,332 shares of company stock valued at $103,024,864 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 919.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

