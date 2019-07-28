Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of FirstCash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.74.

TXN traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.16. 5,282,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,656,587. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.19. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $129.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $55,755,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 930,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,197,088.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 76,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $9,016,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,876,858.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 879,332 shares of company stock worth $103,024,864 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,920,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,104,000 after acquiring an additional 240,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $864,454,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,759,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,680,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,321,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,339,000 after buying an additional 72,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,212,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,801,000 after buying an additional 486,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

