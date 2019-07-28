TERA Tops 1-Day Volume of $448,230.00 (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. In the last seven days, TERA has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TERA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and CHAOEX. TERA has a total market capitalization of $10.53 million and approximately $448,230.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00288004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.16 or 0.01566231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00118177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

TERA Coin Trading

TERA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

