TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. TEGNA reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.45 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

TGNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $26.00 target price on Cumulus Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

TEGNA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,630. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 15.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

