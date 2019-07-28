Tarush Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.44 Million (TAS)

Tarush (CURRENCY:TAS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Tarush has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $624,330.00 worth of Tarush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tarush has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. One Tarush token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Hubi and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tarush alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00289124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.01547333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00117934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023293 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Tarush Profile

Tarush’s genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Tarush’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tarush is tarush.tech . Tarush’s official Twitter account is @TarushTech . Tarush’s official message board is medium.com/TarushTech . The Reddit community for Tarush is /r/TarushTech and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tarush

Tarush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hubi and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tarush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tarush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tarush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tarush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tarush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.