Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Short Interest Update

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,941,200 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the June 15th total of 18,987,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 960 ($12.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.88.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $1,055,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $691,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,854,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $358,987,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Target by 59.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,893,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,856 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 162.2% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,242 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,362,000 after acquiring an additional 719,655 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Target by 18.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 502,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Target by 59.9% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,196,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $96,000,000 after acquiring an additional 447,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $87.06 on Friday. Target has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $90.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Target’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

