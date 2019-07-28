Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Short Interest Update

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,900 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the June 15th total of 1,144,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TALO. ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price target on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens set a $37.00 price target on Talos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,476,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,100,000 after buying an additional 45,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Talos Energy by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after buying an additional 181,910 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the first quarter worth about $12,809,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Talos Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TALO stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. 193,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,201. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.24. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $178.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

