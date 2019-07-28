TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Position Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.86 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $962,679.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $2,718,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,028 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.86.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

