TaaS (TAAS) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 28th. One TaaS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00010362 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Livecoin, CoinExchange and HitBTC. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $8.06 million and approximately $1,404.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TaaS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00291068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.35 or 0.01553566 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00118514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023378 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002831 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, CoinExchange, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.