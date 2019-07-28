Synereo Price Hits $0.0170 (AMP)

Synereo (CURRENCY:AMP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Synereo has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Synereo has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $17,302.00 worth of Synereo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synereo token can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Synereo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00289124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.01547333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00117934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023293 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010625 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Synereo Token Profile

Synereo (AMP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2016. Synereo’s total supply is 622,410,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,728,564 tokens. The Reddit community for Synereo is /r/HyperSpaceApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Synereo is medium.com/the-hyperspace-blog . Synereo’s official website is hyperspace.app . Synereo’s official Twitter account is @hyperspace_1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperSpace, previously Synereo, redefines content publishing and distribution with Blockchain-enabled solutions that efficiently underlie and support a decentralized attention economy.

HyperSpace, a privately held company, was founded in 2014 by Dor Konforty, a leading expert in decentralized organizational principles with over eight years of experience in the crypto/decentralization space. With offices in Tel-Aviv and San Francisco, our multidisciplinary team is comprised of experts in entrepreneurship, software engineering, R&D, marketing, and design – all working together to realize our vision: Creating a new content economy.”

Buying and Selling Synereo

Synereo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN LATOKEN LATOKEN Bittrex Upbit HItBTC Fubt.top (China). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synereo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synereo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synereo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synereo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synereo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.