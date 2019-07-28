Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,600 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the June 15th total of 653,100 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

SNDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CytRx in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

In related news, CEO Briggs Morrison purchased 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $152,184.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 289.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 170,305 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 15,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,210. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 4,539.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

