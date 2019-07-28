Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) and Trend Micro (NASDAQ:TMICY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) and Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Symantec pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Trend Micro pays an annual dividend of $2.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Symantec pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trend Micro pays out 133.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Symantec and Trend Micro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symantec 0.59% 13.05% 4.73% Trend Micro 17.65% 15.90% 8.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Symantec and Trend Micro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symantec $4.73 billion 2.97 $31.00 million $1.17 19.43 Trend Micro $1.45 billion 4.27 $257.66 million $1.84 23.99

Trend Micro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Symantec. Symantec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trend Micro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Symantec has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trend Micro has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Symantec and Trend Micro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symantec 2 10 4 0 2.13 Trend Micro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Symantec presently has a consensus target price of $21.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.14%. Given Symantec’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Symantec is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of Symantec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Trend Micro shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Symantec shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trend Micro beats Symantec on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services. It also offers consulting, premium support, and cyber security services. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton Security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers, as well as Norton Wi-Fi Privacy services. The company serves business, government, and public-sector customers; small, medium, and large enterprises; and individuals, households, and small businesses. It markets and sells its products and related services through direct sales force, direct marketing and co-marketing programs, e-commerce and telesales platforms, distributors, Internet-based resellers, system builders, Internet service providers, employee benefits providers, wireless carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail and online stores. Symantec Corporation has strategic alliance with Ernst & Young LLP to help organizations address intellectual property and data, as well as manage cyber risk. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services. It serves finance, insurance, and retail industries, as well as government institutions. Trend Micro Incorporated has a partnership with Moxa Inc. to develop solutions to protect industrial Internet of Things environments; and strategic partnership with Luxoft Holding, Inc. to offer intrusion detection systems and intrusion prevention systems to detect, mitigate, and respond to cyber-attacks on connected cars. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

