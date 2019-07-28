Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $245.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wix.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Consolidated Communications to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.75. The stock had a trading volume of 24,424,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,998,376. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,983,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $146,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,355,678.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,480 shares of company stock worth $56,660,885. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.6% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 147,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 728.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 16,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 53.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 63,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.7% in the second quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

