Suretly Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 28th. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Suretly token can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00006050 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $135,062.00 and $104.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $573.66 or 0.06032141 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00047851 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001331 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001258 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Suretly

SUR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,581 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,658 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

