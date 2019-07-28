SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC lessened its stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STI. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 3.6% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,561. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.83. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. SunTrust Banks’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus set a $81.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SunTrust Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,367,649.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,630 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,742.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $115,397.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

