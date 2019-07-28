SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SunOpta stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 232,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,277. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $239.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.76. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.10 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. On average, analysts forecast that SunOpta will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other SunOpta news, CEO Joseph Ennen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $113,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,000 shares in the company, valued at $584,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 215,000 shares of company stock valued at $920,050. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

