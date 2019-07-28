Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.6% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 13,908.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 70,263,213 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 19,805.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $226,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,709 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,564,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $522,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 410.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,042,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $267,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,139,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $542,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.80 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.67.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.82, for a total value of $9,670,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $146,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,355,678.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 306,480 shares of company stock worth $56,660,885 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,424,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,998,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $570.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.39.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

