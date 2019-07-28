Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes $228,000 Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 221,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,182,000 after buying an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 89,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.59. 1,336,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $140.40 and a 1 year high of $218.79. The stock has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 46.06%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,347 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,755,123.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.15, for a total value of $391,025.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $364,508.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,053 shares of company stock worth $49,761,568 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.44.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

