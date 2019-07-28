Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes $204,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 17,198 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 450,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Starwood Property Trust stock remained flat at $$23.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,992. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.58. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $23.37.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.24). Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 91.00%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.